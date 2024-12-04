Gatesway Foundation secures millions for campus-wide renovation project

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It took years of work, and more years of patience are ahead, but Gatesway Foundation secured $7 million for their multi-phase capital improvement project.

It's called 'Setting Standards,' and the standard they're addressing is housing.

The Broken Arrow campus is home to up to 64 people with intellectual disabilities at any given time. But much of the 40-acre property hasn't been updated since it opened in decades

“We raised a lot of it through grants and private donations and funders," said Kristina Watkins, Gatesway's Communications and Marketing Officer. "We partnered with a lot of organizations in the community who are behind this process of what we’re doing to build these new homes, because these friends deserve these quality homes that we’re constructing. These buildings have existed since the 60s and 70s... It’s time that they get some new homes that they deserve"



They will have a private bedroom, private bedroom, and create a much deserved safe space, Watkins said, for the friends who live on campus.

There are 53 friends who currently call Gatesway home, including Saundra Downey.

She's been here four years, and adores the friends and all of the skills she's learned since moving in.

While the cottage she lives in got a face lift in 2005, it's seen better days.

2 News asked Downey if the outdated space makes things harder for her and her housemates?

“Yeah, because it just it makes me feel like I’m in an institution instead of a… because this is a really good place to be, it just need renovated,” she said.

Over the next three to four years, those funds will go towards creating four new homes, with room for eight residents.

