Gas line hit, roadway shut down in Owasso

Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 28, 2022
OWASSO, Okla. — Law enforcement is shutting down 76th Street North near North 169th East Avenue due to a gas line break on Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

