Gas leak shuts down south Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. — A gas leak in south Tulsa on Monday afternoon shut down a stretch of roadway.

Police closed Yale from 81st Street to 91st Street as repairs to the leak get underway.

A construction crew working on a nearby project at a home hit a two-inch line and hazmat crews are working to repair it, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Gas had to be shut off at four homes as they work on repairs.

