'Game changer': Green Country mom pleads for kidney donation for his son

FOYIL, Okla. — A Green Country boy who went viral on his way to his 2016 Make-A-Wish trip is once again in the spotlight. Now, 14-year-old Logan Thaxton needs a kidney donor.

“He’s been dealing with his health issues since he was a baby,” said Nickia Barbee. “So, he really hasn’t known any other way of life.”

In and out of doctor’s offices and hospitals has been the unfortunate reality for Logan Thaxton since he was 2 years old.

“It’s been a long, painful journey just watching him miss out on things that other kids would have the energy to do, and he just feels terrible, you know,” said Barbee.

First diagnosed with hydronephrosis, a condition that caused Logan’s kidneys to swell due to a backup of urine.

It ultimately left him with severe bladder and kidney damage. He’s been in stage 4 renal failure for years.

“The doctors tell us he has the energy of an 80-year-old man whose dying of renal failure,” said Barbee.

Now, as his condition gets worse, his mom says he’s starting dialysis, and he’s in desperate need of a transplant.

“He’s used to feeling crappy all the time and terrible,” said Barbee. “He’s used to his blood pressure being at rates of 150/111, and that’s his norm, so to get a new kidney is going to be a game changer. It’s going to change his whole life.”

Despite his health, the high school freshman has been able to keep his spirits up, especially back in 2016 when he was on the way to his Make-A-Wish Disney trip.

2 News brought you the story with thousands of people liking and sharing the Southwest Airlines post.

Make a Wish child gets V.I.P. treatment aboard a flight, passengers donate more than $1,400

As Logan walked the aisles helping the flight attendant, passengers gave him tips of nearly $1,500 to spend at Disney.

“That was the most incredible thing we had ever experienced to date,” said Barbee. “Watching Logan fist bump everybody as they got off the plane it was so beautiful. Grown men were bawling.”

With Logan in the spotlight again, needing a kidney this time, his mom says she’ll do anything she can to get her son help.

Even her co-workers have stepped in putting decals on their cars asking anyone to give the hospital a call to see if they can become a match. Ultimately, she wants her little boy to finally feel good.

“He would feel like he’s never felt before,” said Barbee. “I don’t know if he knows what it feels like to feel good.”

There are a few qualifications to donate.



BMI below 30

Non-smoker

O blood type (either negative or positive)

Very healthy

If you’d like to be screened for donation, you can call Kay Gadd at OU Children’s Hospital at 405-271-7498.

If you’d like to help the family with expenses, click here.

