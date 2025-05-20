GADUGI CORPS: Cherokee Nation volunteer team making progress on storm cleanup

STILWELL, Okla — The Oklahoma Standard is shining through after storms caused damage to homes all across the state.

The Cherokee Nation is extending support to tribal members who sustained property damage.

Mary Jo Goodall was one of those residents.

She said she's lived in Stilwell her whole life and has never been through a storm like what she experienced on May 19.

“It was really scary," she said. “Just seeing the trees move around so fast."

She experienced a lot of tree damage due to winds, but she’s not the only one.

Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin said assessments have already begun.

“We’ve seen a lot of damage, I mean just this morning, we’ve assessed and began some work on 16 houses," he said. "We know there’s gonna be more damage than that when you consider that this hit a lot of counties.”

Hoskin said with the help of Emergency Management, city governments, FEMA, as well as their own Gadugi Corps, cleanup has been easier through teamwork.

The Cherokee Nation Gadugi Corps is a group made up of volunteers who aim to help those in need.

Since the storm, they've been helping with tree cleanup.

Director of the Gadugi Corps Shawn Crittenden said people have been reaching out to lend a helping hand.

“That’s what Gadugi Corps is, just utilizing that spirit of working together," he said. "Gadugi, that we all have.”

People like Mary Jo couldn't be more thankful.

Chief Hoskin believes groups like Gadugi Corps are important for the community.

“For decades, we’ve talked about the Oklahoma Standard and it’s really typified by people considering themselves part of this community that’s in need," he said. "We do that at Cherokee Nation.”

