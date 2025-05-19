Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Tracking storm damage in Green Country

Ft. Gibson storm damage tree.jpg
Kimberly Dawn Cobb<br/>
Ft. Gibson storm damage tree.jpg
IMG_8061.jpeg
TULSA, Okla. — Severe weather tracked across Green Country on May 19th with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Seger tracked the storms and noted several confirmed tornadoes.

We have crews headed to the damage. We will have live reports from the scene at 10 pm.

Our crews have seen a line of damage from the south along Lee Road to the east on Poplar/US-62

Major roof damage to houses and downtown buildings. Lee Street closed off at Poplar due to debris in Fort Gibson.
Damage in Fort Gibson:

Ft. Gibson storm damage tree.jpg
Ft. Gibson storm damage tree 2.jpg
STORM DAMAGE: FORT GIBSON
STORM DAMAGE FORT GIBSON

Early in the day Monday several organizations and schools started canceling plans or dismissing early due to the weather threat.

Capture1.JPG

Early dismissals, rescheduled events ahead of severe weather threat

