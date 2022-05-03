Future Farmers of America Annual Convention and Expo hosted in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of students will be downtown for the Oklahoma Future Farmers of America (FFA) 96th Annual State Convention and Expo on Tuesday.

High school students from 365 FFA chapters will be flocking to the BOK Center and the Cox Convention Center for the event.

The Oklahoma State FFA Convention is a culmination of an FFA member's year with awards and scholarships. The Oklahoma FFA chapter is the 5th largest state FFA association with more than 25,000 members.

Oklahoma City has been the host of the FFA Convention and Expo for 30 years, but this year, Tulsa has been chosen to host the 96th annual event.

"We're gonna have 10,000 students taking over our downtown, so it's going to be really exciting," says Joel Koester, director of sports sales at Tulsa Sports Commission. "It's actually one of the largest conventions in the state of Oklahoma. For years it's been in Oklahoma City and our Convention and Visitor's Bureau did a great job of attracting it to Tulsa."

Koester says this month is the biggest in Tulsa's history for tourism and it all kicks off today with the start of the convention.

More than 125 exhibitors will be there, as well as a silent auction for alumni, an agriscience fair, state awards, and leadership and career development workshops.

This convention is the largest state convention of any kind and expects to bring in more than $8 million to Tulsa. It will remain here until at least 2026.

