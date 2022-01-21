Funeral held Friday for hero of Oklahoma City bombing

BRISTOW, Okla. — A funeral is scheduled Friday in Bristow for a hero of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Raymond Washburn died Jan. 16 at his home at the age of 75.

Washburn lived in Oklahoma City for decades and is most known for his heroics on the day of the attack on the Alfred P. Murrah Building on April 19, 1995.

He spent several years as the owner and operator of the 4th-floor snack bar in the building through the state's Blind Vending Stand program.

Washburn was born blind, graduating from the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee.

He's credited with freeing himself and rescuing four customers and an employee from the bombing rubble and leading them out of the building using his sense of direction.

Washburn's full obituary can be found here.

