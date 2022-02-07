Frontier discontinuing service to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Frontier Airlines is discontinuing service to Tulsa, Tulsa International Airport confirmed Monday.

The airport says Frontier cited less anticipated aircraft available for the first half of 2022.

"While we are disappointed in Frontier discontinuing service from Tulsa and hope to see them return in the near future, our customers will still be able to enjoy over 7 daily nonstops to Denver between Southwest and United," the airport said in a statement.

Frontier had been flying twice-weekly service to Denver.

The airport says the decision is not related to Frontier's merger with Spirit.

The last flight on Frontier will be March 3.

