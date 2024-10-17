FREE UBERS: Broken Arrow expands program for Uber vouchers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow is trying out something unique. The city is paying for people’s Uber rides.

“It’s wonderful when people come and see Broken Arrow have that offering, and it’s something you’ll remember whenever you leave Broken Arrow," Erin Hofener, marketing coordinator for Visit Broken Arrow, said.

Not everyone gets the freebies. They’re designed for people staying at one of the participating hotels in town.

Hoteliers are notifying people about the program before they ever check-in and then handing out cards with QR codes so people can claim their free rides.

Trevor Swanson works for SJS Hospitality, which runs two of the hotels in the program.

“I think once people use it one time, then, we’re hopeful that they’ll start coming back to us and using it a lot more,” Swanson said.



According to city documents, the council previously approved $50,000 for the program. Hofener said the city paid a lump sum to Uber which is deducted for each ride. Destinations include the airport, hotels, New Orleans Square, and the Rose District.

That’s where 2 News listened to Darien Gibson’s thoughts on how the city has spent its tax dollars.

“You could spend that on something different that might be a little more effective,” Gibson said, “But I can see how it could be useful in incentivizing people to come visit.”

Eventually, this round of money will run dry, then the council will have to reevaluate.

2 News asked Hofener what the city will need to do to get more money for the program.

“Right now, we’re just kind of letting it go, because we have this big chunk of money and we’re gonna see how long it’s gonna last,” Hofener said, “And our first chunk of money lasted us about two years.”

“Council’s very much behind it, so I think we’ll continue to fund this program,” she added.

Plans for the program's future include rides to the new Sunset Amphitheater.

