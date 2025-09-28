State Fair working with Tulsa Public Schools to provide free parking and transportation

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa State Fair collaborated with Tulsa Public Schools to help families alleviate fair costs.

TPS has provided free parking at the Education Service Center, along with complimentary shuttles that will transport guests to and from the Expo Center Pavilion, where they can access the fair.

Jaqi Caldwell is one of those guests.

She made it a point to return to the fair this year, but wanted to do it without breaking the bank or wearing herself out.

“It's a heck of a lot easier than driving and paying what you have to pay to go in the parking," she said. “I just had surgery on my Achilles, and so I would have to walk a lot farther on my foot than I do here, just catching the shuttle. It makes it a lot easier for me.”

Parking at the fair is $20, just as it was last year, but some people find it costly, especially considering the additional expenses they plan to incur while attending the fair.

According to the fair's Vice President, Amanda Blair, the shuttles will be running every Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday up until the fair ends on October 5.

Lamonica Smith and Brad Jennings came to the fair together and are taking advantage of the perks.

“I like the convenience," said Jennings. "I like being able to find a parking spot outside of the fair area that gets easy to get to, and bus is not too bad to ride, and it's cheap, free.”

Smith echoed the same sentiment.

“Parking is so expensive at the fair, and sometimes we meet some really interesting people on the shuttle," she said. "It makes the trip a little more fun.”

