Free home repairs feel like warm hug for low-income Tulsa homeowners

TULSA, Okla. — Angela Reed is watching her mom's home of three decades get a much-needed face-lift.

"It's definitely a blessing, you know," she said.

In 1997, Revitalize T-Town began rehabbing homes and making repairs for as many as 120 Tulsa area homes a year. Many of its craftsmen are volunteers.

Reed told 2 News that her mom's home needed several repairs, especially a new roof, which she could not afford on a fixed income.

"It was leaking in multiple places," Reed said. "Yes, the roof was definitely needed to be replaced."

Revitalize T-Town CEO, Jennifer Barcus-Schafer frequently works with homeowners that can't afford desperately needed expensive repairs.

"A lot of times they had repairs that were just completely out of reach on their list like a new roof is an expense most people can't just afford out of pocket, but without a good solid roof you've got other issue that can happen like leaks causing further damage."

KJRH

Along with a new roof, Ms Reed's daughter is delighted to see other much needed repairs.

"They're puttin' up rails for her front porch," Reed said. "She was always goin' in and out the garage during the winter time so she wouldn't have to go up the porch due to the ice on the steps."

When the last nail goes in on this project, Ms Reed can move back into her home knowing it is both safe and secure.

Her daughter said, "She's definitely gonna be happy."

Barcus-Schafer told 2 News applying for help is easy.

"Our application is on our websiteor they can call our office and we have a client specialist that will walk them through the steps of what criteria they need to meet and then she'll help them with the application process."

You can also call Revitalize T-Town at 918-742-6241 to request an application.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

