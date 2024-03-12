Founder of Pink Sisters talks importance of cancer screening

TULSA, Okla. — According to the CDC, about $240,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. It underscores the importance of yearly mammograms.

Leeann Deeon is the founder of Pink Sisters, a group that provides assistance to women in treatment and informs them on how to get treated. Deeon's own battle inspired her to create the group.

"They told me I had breast cancer over the phone. It was triple negative breast cancer," said Deeon.

After getting into a car accident, she discovered a bump and was later diagnosed. Thankfully, Deeon got that bump checked out and was able to go through eight months of recovery. Because of her experience, she now encourages all women to keep up with their health.

"It's extremely important. Because you never know. Just, like, I could've went on with that and not think it was no big deal," Deeon, said.

Just hours after Deeon learned she was cancer-free, she decided she wanted to provide help to other women like her.

The Pink Sisters group holds weekly meetings and provides help to women.

I am Victorious Ministries, where they have their meetings and even provide food for their gatherings.

Deeon said she doesn't want anyone to shy away from treatment that could save their life.

"A lot of people say, you know, if I get cancer, I'm not doing no treatment, but you know it works. It pays off no matter what people tell you," Deeon said.

Andria Medina also wants women to prioritize their health. She's the medical director of Archwell Health Oklahoma, which offers different types of cancer testing and rides to appointments. Medina told 2 News how crucial it is to make health a priority.

"As a woman and as a primary care physician, I often see women put everyone else before themselves. We're often the caregiver, we're the ring leader, we're the scheduler," Medina said.

Archwell Health has plenty of events to help keep the Community informed about the importance of their health

"I want women to feel empowered to take control of their health to put themselves first just like they would the rest of their family and to take care of their preventive health" said Medina.

