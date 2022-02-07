Foster parents needed in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is still in desperate need of homes for foster children.

There are about 400 children in the state who need a foster parent and a place to call home.

A local foster care organization is hosting an information session for those interested on Monday.

The Bair Foundation provides therapeutic foster care for children and teens.

Allison Korvick, Director of the Bair Foundation, says providing a foster home for these children before they are adopted, or reunited with their family, shows them they are loved, and worthy.

"Our kids are carrying around invisible suitcases full of those yucky, awful thoughts of “I don’t matter and I'm not lovable. What foster parents can do, is help those kids unpack that suitcase, and refill it with things that are more positive," says Korvick.

Anita Busby is about to become a foster parent, again.

She first fostered about 15 years ago.

After some life changes, she’s decided it is time for her to go back to it.

"These children do need love… and I have plenty of love to give. I'm gonna get a new daughter tomorrow and she will fit right in," says Busby.

Busby says if you feel called to foster, give it a try because sometimes these children can change you for the better.

"I’m an empty nester. And i think it will be good for me, and a foster child," says Busby.

If you are interested in learning more, the Bair Foundation is hosting a meeting Monday night at 6:30 at their office at 81st and Sheridan.

If you can’t make it, there is a virtual session on Feb. 24.

