Fort Gibson offers child care for school staff

FORT GIBSON. OKLA. — Fort Gibson Public Schools debuts some new upgrades this school year, but its newest program to provide child care to employees hopes to help lift a burden off many teachers.

"Your child can come and participate in this (child care) program and be a part of Fort Gibson Public Schools from six weeks old until they graduate," Superintendent Scott Farmer told 2 News Aug. 14.

The district has already signed up nine employees to the daycare, Farmer added.

The superintendent said the perk should also help attract talent in the years to come.

"This is a wrinkle that's not only good for existing employees, but as prospective employees look at a district to know that you can bring your child here," Farmer said.

There is a cost for this convenience. The daycare is $450 a month per child. For context, the average childcare cost in Oklahoma is around $10Ka year, while the average teacher pay is about $54K.



The program takes a lot of help from various subsidy funding, as well as Muskogee County Head Start/Early Start, which also has a center next to the district's rooms and offers childcare and education to anyone in the community who qualifies.

"To our economy and our community, it's very (crucial)," MCHS site coordinator Ruby Thompson said. "And we also don't just provide resources for our kiddos, but we also provide resources for the entire family."

The district credits its 2023 bond vote passing with making room for the childcare centers, as well as projects like new roofing, carpeting, classroom tools, and sports facility upgrades.

"The proof is here," Farmer said. "Roof projects, plumbing projects, just things that we need to make sure our district and its infrastructure is ready to go for the school year."

