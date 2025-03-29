Former Wagoner city council member faces multiple felony charges, including sexual abuse of a minor

WAGONER, Okla. — Former Wagoner City Council member Steven Rhoden has been arrested and is facing several serious felony charges, including child sexual abuse and soliciting child prostitution. Rhoden, who served as a representative for Ward 4, was booked into the Wagoner County Jail on Friday afternoon.

Wagoner County Assistant District Attorney John Bennett confirmed that Rhoden is facing a total of four charges. According to Bennett, the alleged crimes began in November 2024 and continued through February 2025. Investigators have identified one minor involved in the case.

Rhoden was elected to the City Council in 2018 and served until his resignation in August 2024. According to city officials, Rhoden stepped down on August 2, submitting a resignation letter. The Wagoner City Council held a special meeting on August 20, 2024, to fill his vacant seat, with Shane North being voted in as his replacement.

Before his time on the City Council, Rhoden worked as a preschool teacher within the Wagoner School District until 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rhoden's bail has been set at $200,000, and he remains in custody at the Wagoner County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information to contact the Wagoner Police Department at (918)485-9564.

2 News Oklahoma will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates both online and on-air.

