Former Tulsa superintendent to serve as senior advisor to TU president

TULSA, Okla. — Former Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist landed two new roles after stepping down at TPS.

Gist stepped downin August 2023 amid conflict with State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The former superintendent announced on social media she will serve as Superintendent-in-Residence for Transcend Education, as well as senior advisor to the president at the University of Tulsa.



Transcend Education is a non-profit organized to support schools and educators with resources and tools.

The organization said it follows its mission in three ways:



Directly supporting schools and systems in their design work

Democratizing design support through resources, tools, and professional learning that enable communities everywhere to do this work

Catalyzing systemic change by engaging funders, system leaders, and policy influencers to understand and advance innovation

“Dr. Gist has spent her career helping communities create extraordinary, equitable learning environments,” said Aylon Samouha, co-CEO of Transcend. “Her decades of experience, commitment to students, and innovative style make her the perfect fit for leading Transcend’s work with district leaders.”Learn more about Transcend Education here.

Superintendent-in-Residence isn't the only role Gist is taking on. She will also serve as the senior advisor to TU President Brad Carson.

