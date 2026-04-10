Formalwear store shares tips for saving money on prom dresses as prices continue to rise

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Prom season is here in Green Country, bringing the excitement of buying dresses, accessories, and tuxedos. However, those items can start getting pricey.

Sweet Grace Formalwear, located in the Rose District, has been busy as girls look for the perfect dress.

"The biggest trend we've seen, um, it’s kind of all over this year. They're not picking just one thing, but brocades and floral prints are in. Ruffles seem to be the number one thing. Every girl wants ruffles," Chrystal Rutherford said.

Those dresses can be expensive. Rutherford said prices range from around $350 to $1,200 or more, noting that costs have risen due to recent tariffs.

People are often willing to spend significant amounts of money for fear of missing out.

"So everyone is affected by FOMO. This idea of fear. Of missing out, it can really be a gamble between do I go to everything, um, because I want to, because I don't want to miss out, but then also all of these events come with a price tag, right?" Melanie Lowe with Coupon Cabin said.

There are ways to stay within a budget. Shoppers can look for non-designer gowns rather than designer options to save money.

"We never have to pay full price for anything, honestly," Lowe said.

Customers can also ask about the sales rack. Dresses from last season can be nearly half of the original price. Another option to get a dress in time for prom is using layaway.

"We offer layaways so they can put 50% down and just pay on it as it goes," Rutherford said.

Rutherford wants to make sure girls of all shapes and sizes feel their best on prom night.

"Our goal is when a girl walks through the door, no matter if she buys or not, that she feels beautiful in her own skin," Rutherford said.

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