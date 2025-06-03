'For no reason': 2 longhorns shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family wants answers after the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says two of their longhorn cows were shot and killed early on June 3.

The person responsible is still out there, and they are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

"It's, this is a really quiet area. Nobody ever expects anything like this to happen," Sperry said.

In a quiet neighborhood, the Sperry and Wingate family woke up in shock. They found two of their longhorn cows dead in their front lawn.

Donna Sperry lets her sister-in-law, Judy Wingate, keep the cows on her property and heard gunshots.

"I texted my neighbor, and I said, did you hear gunshots last night? And she called me immediately and said, not only did we hear gunshots, but you have cows down,” Sperry said.

Sperry says she ran down to the pasture and discovered the horrific scene.

"And it was just devastating. It was just awful,” Sperry said.

Judy Wingate and her husband Kurt have bred longhorns for over two decades.

"Kurt, that's his business in livestock, and we know that loss of livestock is a part of it, but to have it shot and killed for no reason is not what should happen,” Wingate said.

The family said the two cows are new mothers to a few-week-old calves. The calves were laying by their dying mothers.

"And then the babies, and even the bull was kind of disturbed, you know, he would go over to each of them and was bawling and stuff, so but you know,” Wingate said.

Hoof marks can be seen from one of the cows that was trying to get back up, but their injuries were too much.

"To lay there and suffer like that, it was just that's the one that bothered me the most,” Wingate said.

While the family is still grieving, they are being uplifted by the community, raising money for a reward and sending prayers.

"It's just almost amazing that makes you realize there's a lot more good people than there are ones that will do stuff like this in our world,” Wingate said.

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact their office.

