Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775

TULSA, Okla. — It's Native American Day, or what's also known as Indigenous People's Day.

On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.

Ahead of Monday's celebration, the Intertribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes unanimously voted to call on the state legislature to repeal House Bill 1775 as it relates to critical race theory. The Council is made up of leaders from Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole, and Muscogee tribes.

HB 1775 prohibits the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently "racist, sexist or oppressive."

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says students deserve to learn accurate history, even the uncomfortable parts.

He adds that this law derails the progress Oklahoma has made to teach the full complex history of the state's relationship with Native American tribes. Chief Hoskin says Oklahoma can't move forward unless people understand how we got here.

If a school district fails to comply with current state law, its state accreditation status can be downgraded and school employees can have their licenses or certifications suspended.

In late July, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools' state accreditation following alleged violations of HB 1775.

Several other tribal leaders, including Chief Hoskin, and city leaders will be in Tulsa to celebrate Monday's holiday. A parade is expected to kick off at 11 a.m.

