FIRST-TIME VOTERS: Hispanic Tulsans talk importance of voting accessibility

TULSA, Okla. — Twenty-two percent of Latinos will be voting in their first-ever election this year, according to a poll by Unidos US in 2023.

In Tulsa, it is apparent the Hispanic community is prioritizing voting this year.

Luis Talamantes and his mom, Samira Izaguirre, will be voting together in their first-ever Presidential Election in November.

Luis said he wants to be able to use his fundamental right as a citizen to make sure his voice is heard.

"I do feel that this election is going to affect not only other generations, but my generation," he said.

(Translated from Spanish)

"I hope many more people vote," said Izaguirre. "Whoever wins, wins, but we shouldn't have to feel bad because a candidate lost because there weren't enough votes."

Blanca Zavala has helped the Hispanic community register to vote since 2007.

She is bilingual and can explain the voting process to people in both English and Spanish.

"I can help them with guidance, filling out the application, submitting the application, and tell them what to expect," she said.

She's also seen an increasing number of Latino and Hispanic people getting registered to vote.

“It is very important that we get out and vote," said Zavala. "Because one vote can make a difference.”

She said for anyone looking for help on how to register, she can be reached at +1(918) 231-3340.

Samira said while she thinks there have been more Hispanic and Latinos registering to vote, she said there is still a lot of work to do.

(Translated from Spanish)

"We need to involve ourselves more into politics," she said. "We need to all get to know ourselves more so that we can understand each other and what we need, so decisions can be made to benefit us."

