FIRST OF ITS KIND: Mobile ADA-compliant restroom, lactation room at State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair is taking steps to be accessible to all families. They’ve partnered with the Developmental Disabilities Council of Oklahoma to bring Momentum Refresh to the fairgrounds.

Every year, Angela Ruff, her coworker, and client, attend the Tulsa State Fair.

“Normally, we would have to find a space that is unoccupied by people, private, so that we can feed her or change her if needed,” said Angela Ruff. “This gives us all of that in one in a comfortable and cooled environment, so we don’t have to fight for privacy.”

While most fairgoers may not be thinking about the bathroom and its accessibility, it’s top of mind for Ruff.

She says the free service is a game-changer.

“They’re thinking about the little people which has been overlooked for so many years,” said Ruff. “They’re putting them first and I love that.”

“We are the first truly accessible ADA-compliant mobile restroom and changing station in the nation,” said Qumi Kimble.

Qumi Kimble showcased all the accessibility features on Oct 1.

“It comes with a fully functional bidet to assist in cleanup,” said Kimble. “Hand grab bars that fold down like this and they’re adjustable in height so they adjust to the needs of the individual.”

There is also an adult-size changing table, height-adjustable sink, lactation and sensory-friendly room, and ADA-compliant ramps.



“We aim to bridge that barrier so people can come out, and the fair should be for everyone,” said Kimble.

Even for vendors, like Jerri McCandlass, it’s made a huge difference. Working at Pierre’s Concessions just around the corner, she says her mobility issues make the regular restrooms more difficult to use.

“I have hip issues and back issues, so walking up and down the stairs and, in those bathrooms, when you’re in them, they move around a lot,” said Jerri McCandlass.

The ease of access is something McCandlass has come to rely on since Day 3 of the Tulsa State Fair.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing,” said McCandlass.

The booth is near gate 1 on the midway. While it’s the first time Momentum Refresh has been at the Tulsa State Fair, many fairgoers hope to see it again year after year.

“I am just so thankful that they have this out here for so many people,” said McCandlass.

