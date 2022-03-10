Firefighters fight fire at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in south Tulsa early Thursday morning.
At around 6 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire spreading quickly at an apartment complex near Memorial and 61st Street.
Multiple units are on fire and crews are working to put it out.
This is a developing situation and we'll continue to update as we learn more.
