Firefighters fight fire at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in south Tulsa early Thursday morning.

At around 6 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire spreading quickly at an apartment complex near Memorial and 61st Street.

Multiple units are on fire and crews are working to put it out.

This is a developing situation and we'll continue to update as we learn more.

