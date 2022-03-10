Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters fight fire at south Tulsa apartment complex

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 6:23 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 07:23:37-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in south Tulsa early Thursday morning.

At around 6 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire spreading quickly at an apartment complex near Memorial and 61st Street.

Multiple units are on fire and crews are working to put it out.

This is a developing situation and we'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7