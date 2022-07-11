Fire forces nearly 100 Muskogee residents out of their homes

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A fire forced nearly 100 people out of their homes in Muskogee on Saturday.

The fire, ruled to be an accident, started at Greenleaf Apartments around 2 p.m. All residents evacuated safely, according to the City of Muskogee.

The American Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at the Muskogee Civic Center to house residents who've been displaced until they can find a long-term option. The city says many of the residents are elderly or disabled and meet the requirements for special housing accommodations.

The city has to determine if the building is structurally sound before letting residents go back to get their belongings. Some people's pets are still missing, and the city is asking anyone who finds stray animals in the immediate area to call the Muskogee Animal Shelter at 918-683-8000

Anyone looking to help can donate to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods through the Muskogee County Disaster Relief Fund online.

