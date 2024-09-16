Fire closes Ida Red's Brookside location

TULSA, Okla. — A popular shop on Tulsa's Brookside is closed after a fire on Sept. 16.

The Tulsa Fire Department said it responded to the fire around 9:45 a.m. after an employee came to open the store and saw smoke.



The fire was put out quickly, but the building suffered some fire and smoke damage.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still to be determined.

Ida Red has two other locations that are still open, one is downtown and the other is at 91st and Yale.

Ida Red is no stranger to unfortunate circumstances like these. In 2022, its south Tulsa location closed after a car drove into the building.

SUV crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

