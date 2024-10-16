Watch Now
Fire at Goodwill Donation Center in Owasso under investigation

OWASSO, Okla. — A fire broke out at a Goodwill Donation Center in Owasso on Oct. 15 around 4 p.m.

The blaze consumed the store, leaving carts of items charred and unusable on the front lawn.

Fire damages Goodwill donation site in Owasso

Julie Rettinger is Goodwill Industries of Tulsa's Chief Marketing & Development Officer. She shared a statement with 2 News after the fire.

We will continue to stock our stores from other donation sites, so customers still will be able to find great items at affordable prices in all locations. And we continue to welcome donations at our Owasso Goodwill store/donation center at 8525 N. 117th East Ave.

Sharon Dunn is a frequent flyer at Owasso's other Goodwill store.

She said she shops there almost everyday, and donates what she can, when she can.

“You are kind of drawn to Goodwill, because of the prices and because of the people," she said. "People love to donate here I think.”

The affordable prices and good finds keep her coming back. But she knows there may be others in her community who rely on the store just to get by.

“Oh I find all kinds of clothes, and I get clothes that even I’ll probably give away to somebody else that need it," said Dunn.

Goodwill does plan to reopen the donation center as soon as it's safe to do so.

For those who need those low prices, there are more than 20 other Goodwill stores across Green Country.

Other Goodwill locations nearby:

  • 3110 Southwest Blvd., Tulsa, 74107
  • 102 South Garnett Rd., Tulsa, 74128
  • 19021 East 51st St.(193rd and 51st St.), Tulsa, 74134
  • 2210 West Washington St. (145th East Avenue and 91st St. South), Broken Arrow, 74012
  • 13555 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, OK 74008
  • 502 West 125th Pl.,Glenpool, 74033

