Fire agencies come together for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

TULSA, Okla — More than one hundred firefighters from departments across Green Country met this morning to climb 110 flights of stairs in honor of the hundreds of first responders who lost their lives during the twin towers attack on September 11th, 2001.

Tulsa Fire, Broken Arrow Fire, and several other agencies came together Sunday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice twenty-one years ago.

Each first responder was given two name cards with the name of a responder killed during the attacks.

Barrett Cramer, Tulsa Fire District Chief, said when you put on that gear, you become a servant to those in need. Whether that need be in a burning building or medical call.

“I think that really encompasses what we all are about. Kind of the servant attitude and others come before we do. And I think just continue giving that treatment to those members that gave a life and basically to make a statement that we’re willing to do the same thing”, Cramer said.

The participants walked up to the 35th floor and back down twice, then to hit 110 they finished it out with another trip to the 15th floor before ringing the bell and placing their victims' names on a board at the front of the building.

After finishing the climb, you could see several people crying while they placed their victim's name on the board.

Multiple first responders told 2 News they're thankful to be able to do this each year and it reminds them that this life isn't guaranteed, and to give it their all every time they put on their uniform.

