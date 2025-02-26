FINDINGS: State Auditor says employee's misconduct symptom of larger problem

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd said an audit into Tulsa Public Schools revealed a culture of non-compliance and a systemic lack of internal controls from 2015 to 2023.

The call for an audit began in 2022 after TPS Chief Talent and Equity Officer Devin Fletcher resignedover "questionable contracts."

TPS had an independent audit and found nearly half a million dollars in misappropriated funds. The state audit found additional monies, bringing the total to $824,504.

Local News Former TPS employee sentenced in embezzlement case KJRH Digital

TPS Board Members E’Lena Ashley and Dr. Jennettie sent Governor Kevin Stitt a letter calling for a state-level audit. He heeded their request in July 2022.

Stitt asked them to look at three key issues:



Irregularity in vendor contracts

ESSER funds

HB 1775 issues

Through the audit, Byrd looked at expenditures, controls, and oversight regarding state law and district policies.

Byrd said the findings revealed:



Multiple admins fostered a culture of non-compliance.

Systemic lack of internal control

Lack of transparency with the board and public

She said if these were in place before 2018, then Fletcher's embezzlement could have been caught earlier or prevented.

The team found 1,450 financial discrepancies and said TPS used its foundation to work around the legally-required bidding process.

TPS overpaid $243,000 in one case because of poor bookkeeping. It also owed at least $1.2 million to the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement program.

“No auditor wants to find evidence like this," Byrd said.

She said there are still a number of unanswered questions after finishing the audit.

WATCH: Bryd held a news conference to go over results:

OK State Auditor releases findings in Tulsa Public Schools audit

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

