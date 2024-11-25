Former TPS employee sentenced in embezzlement case

TULSA, Okla. — The former District Chief Learning and Talent Officer of Tulsa Public Schools is sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison.

A district judge sentenced Devin Fletcher for conspiracy to commit wire fraud after defrauding TPS and the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools.

“Fletcher’s embezzlement was methodical and a complete abuse of power from a person in a position of trust,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Simply put, there is no justification for his actions. This money could have funded several teachers' salaries, which would have directly benefited students.”

At the time, 2 News talked to then-Superintendent Deborah Gist about the embezzlement:

One-on-One with TPS Superintendent

Fletcher's prison sentence is followed by three years of supervised release, and he is ordered to pay his victims a total of $593,492.32 in restitution.

“The defendant betrayed the trust of the citizens of Tulsa and intentionally stole funds meant for the betterment of students,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Doug Goodwater. “The sentence imposed today holds him accountable for his actions and sends a message that abuse of power for personal gain is not acceptable to the American people.”

Fletcher started working for TPS in August 2016, until he resigned as the District’s Chief Learning and Talent Officer in June 2022. While employed, Fletcher was responsible for human resources and educational performance issues throughout TPS. Fletcher was entrusted with limited hiring and firing authority for specific personnel, including consultants, for whom he also had expenditure approval authority.

In October 2023, Fletcher pled guilty to devising a scheme to defraud TPS and the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools. Fletcher created and altered fraudulent invoices, purchase orders, and supporting documentation. From August 2018 through March 2022, a co-conspirator received more than $448k in fraudulent payments for fake services. Even with a generous annual salary of $167k, Fletcher stole for himself an additional $137k during that time.

