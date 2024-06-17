"Find that reason": Father quit smoking for his daughter

TULSA, Okla. — June 16 was Father's Day, and the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is encouraging fathers to quit smoking.

The helpline offers a wide range of free services to help Oklahomans quit.

One area father who gave up smoking for his family spoke with 2 News about quitting.

Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, which runs the Helpline, says 7,500 adults in Oklahoma die each year from smoking and that about 460 kids lose their dads every year to tobacco-related illnesses.

Brian Brower from Claremore started smoking when he entered the jail at 18 years old. While he eventually left jail, smoking stuck with him.

But a few years ago, he quit cigarettes for his 16-year-old daughter, Kimberly.

"If you're looking to quit smoking, there's help out there," he told 2 News. "Find that reason. Find that reason to stick with it. Your only benefit— there's nothing to lose."

"I think that's only because I forgotten it for how much she hasn't smoked now. So, when I sit there and imagine him smoking, it's almost like, 'What the heck?'"

Brian and Kimberly spent Father's Day with each other this year.

While the national smoking rate among men is 13.2%, it's 16.6% in Oklahoma.

Smokers interested in quitting can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or text "Ready" to 34191. They can also visit OKHelpline.org. All of their services are free.

