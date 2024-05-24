Financial literacy courses will be required in Oklahoma high schools

TULSA, Okla — House Bill 2158, signed by Governor Kevin Stitt, will require financial literacy courses to be taught in Oklahoma High schools.

The course will require students to take it as sophomores, juniors, or seniors.

Duanloe Henderson just graduated high school, where he took a financial literacy course.

"I think it will benefit our generation because then people who didn't even make it out of high school will still have some basic understanding of how economics and everything like that works,” Henderson said.

Economics such as doing taxes, how credit scores work, or how to budget a home. Caleb Carter graduated high school a few years ago and said the impact goes beyond just saving money.

"Prices are going up on things, and if you know how to manage your money just even a little bit better, you're going to be a little less stressed,” said Carter.

Henderson said he wants to see the requirement of financial literacy in schools across the country.

"I think it would be good, yeah, because it would probably increase how well people are doing economically in the US,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he's looking forward to seeing what else Gen Z's can change when their voices are heard.

"Yeah, I think it's pretty nice that our generation has some say in those kinds of things, especially since it's sort of a new generation that's changing things,” said Henderson.

The financial literacy requirement will go into effect July 1 of next year.

