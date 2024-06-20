Watch Now
Fight leads to car crashing into Tulsa QuikTrip

Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 20, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed into the front of a Tulsa QuikTrip after a fight on June 19, Tulsa police said.

Officers said the crash was intentional after a woman was trying to hit someone with her car. The woman was arrested and identified as Ashley Blackmon.

Several people were hit by the car, but only one child had to be taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

QuikTrip provided this statement about the incident:

“QuikTrip’s top priority is always the safety of our customers and employees. We are disheartened by the incident that took place at our location on North Lewis Ave this evening, but we are greatly appreciative of the Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire departments for their quick response and that no one was seriously injured. The store has reopened.”

