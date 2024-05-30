FEMA ASSISTANCE: Tornado victims can apply for assistance individually

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans affected by tornadoes this season can apply individually for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Here's how:



Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 and talk with one of the multilingual operators. The Helpline is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Use the FEMA app [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where you can talk one-on-one with officials from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, other federal agencies and Oklahoma state officials.

Recovery centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at:

Carter County Health Department - 405 S. Washington St. Ardmore, OK 73401

Early Childhood Learning Center - 401 S. 10th St. Barnsdall, OK 74002

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at:

Murray County Extension Office, 3490 Highway 7 West, Sulphur, OK 73086

As more centers open, you can find the nearest one at fema.gov/drc [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Remember: you can only be eligible for federal disaster assistance from FEMA by applying with FEMA.

