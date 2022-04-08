FC Tulsa Beer now available in stores

TULSA, Okla. — A partnership brewed from the love of Green Country's community is now available in a can.

The 918 Cerveza is a cooperation between Cabin Boys Brewery and FC Tulsa. Recently, the two held a can release party to celebrate.

"The conversation started in 2019," Austin McIlroy, CEO of Cabin Boys Brewery said.

A love of beer and soccer was put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But everyone knows that this little thing called COVID came in and deterred all of our hopes and dreams," McIlroy said.

But the love for Green County prevailed.

"So, FC Tulsa's slogan is for Tulsa, and our slogan is crafted for the community," McIlroy said. "So, our companies really married together really well."

And out of that union came the 918 Cerveza, described as a Mexican-style lager with tastes of citrus and tortillas.

McIlroy said it is the perfect taste for cheering on your hometown team.

"We're so passionate about making this area rich with community and culture," McIlroy said. "And what better way to celebrate that with a great beer and around a soccer pitch?"

After a year of only being sold in the Cabin Boys taproom and at ONEOK Field during the games, the cans are now available.

"People are going to go to grocery stores, convenience stores, see that our beers are on those shelves and know that we're here to be in the community. Be 918 Tulsa focused," Richard McCutchen, director of corporate partnerships at FC Tulsa said.

McCutchen said this beer, and this partnership are great because it is this exact opportunity that big teams want, and you can get it right here in town.

"A lot of these professional soccer teams want to have a beer namesake," McCutchen said. "They want to have a collaboration with a local brewery or larger brewery to have their own beer."

The cans can be purchased at stores around the metro, and have a special QR code to buy $9.18 tickets to home games

