FC Tulsa announces Summer Concert Series featuring local artists

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced Wednesday the club is putting on a series of live concerts before a handful of matches this summer.

The Summer Concert Series will start its six-match run on May 21 just outside ONEOK Field, free for anyone to attend.

“We want FC Tulsa home matches to be more than just 90 minutes on the pitch, but an all-encompassing fan experience that represents Tulsa,” said FC Tulsa Chief Business Officer, Michael Schetzel. “Adding live music to an FC Tulsa matchday that already includes first class pyrotechnics, fireworks and pro sports is something we have been working on for two years. I’m excited to deliver these concerts to our fans and can’t thank our sponsors enough for their help in bringing this idea to life.”

Here are the dates and artists set to play in the series:

Saturday, May 21

Artist: King Cabbage Brass Band Match: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic

Saturday, June 4

Artist: Pilgrim Match: FC Tulsa vs. Miami FC

Saturday, June 25

Artist: Freak Juice Match: FC Tulsa vs. Charleston Battery

Saturday, July 9

Artist: Charlie Redd and Luna Voodoo Match: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic

Saturday, August 20

Artist: Jacob Tovar Match: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic

Saturday, August 27

Artist: Paul Benjaman Match: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic



More concert details and match ticket information can be found online.

