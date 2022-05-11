Watch
FC Tulsa announces Summer Concert Series featuring local artists

Posted at 1:03 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:03:02-04

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced Wednesday the club is putting on a series of live concerts before a handful of matches this summer.

The Summer Concert Series will start its six-match run on May 21 just outside ONEOK Field, free for anyone to attend.

“We want FC Tulsa home matches to be more than just 90 minutes on the pitch, but an all-encompassing fan experience that represents Tulsa,” said FC Tulsa Chief Business Officer, Michael Schetzel. “Adding live music to an FC Tulsa matchday that already includes first class pyrotechnics, fireworks and pro sports is something we have been working on for two years. I’m excited to deliver these concerts to our fans and can’t thank our sponsors enough for their help in bringing this idea to life.”

Here are the dates and artists set to play in the series:

  • Saturday, May 21
    • Artist: King Cabbage Brass Band
    • Match: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic
  • Saturday, June 4
    • Artist: Pilgrim
    • Match: FC Tulsa vs. Miami FC
  • Saturday, June 25
    • Artist: Freak Juice
    • Match: FC Tulsa vs. Charleston Battery
  • Saturday, July 9
    • Artist: Charlie Redd and Luna Voodoo
    • Match: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic
  • Saturday, August 20
    • Artist: Jacob Tovar
    • Match: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic
  • Saturday, August 27
    • Artist: Paul Benjaman
    • Match: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic

More concert details and match ticket information can be found online.

