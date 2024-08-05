FBI offering up to $10k for tips leading to conviction in Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The FBI in Oklahoma City is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to a conviction in the death of Angel Beach.

Beach was shot while walking through the parking lot of the Laundry Station at 6302 South Peoria Avenue on Oct. 19, 2020.

Beach was in a verbal argument with her girlfriend when an unknown man walked up to them, the FBI said.

The man allegedly attempted to defuse the argument before pulling out a gun and shooting Beach. The man then fled northwest.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the FBI by calling 405-290-7770 or by submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

