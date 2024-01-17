Father arrested, 4-year-old dead after suffering severe brain injuries

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating the death a of four-year old who was taken to the hospital with severe brain injuries.

TPD said on Jan. 8, Xylon Adams was admitted to St. Francis with the severe brain injuries. Detectives were first told that Adams was in the care of multiple family members when the injuries happened.

After investigating further detectives said the original information they received was false and the timeline of Adams injuries did not match previous statements.

Detectives arrested Adams' father Daquan White on Jan. 9, for another case but investigators said he emerged to be the prime suspect the death of his son.

TPD said White is expected to face a 2nd degree homicide charge.

Xylon Adams died on Jan. 11.

