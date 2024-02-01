1 dead after crash in crash in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police closed both lanes of Admiral between Harvard and Yale after a deadly crash.

Police said a maroon SUV and a motorcycle crashed into each other. They said the man on the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the SUV is not seriously injured.

TPD traffic and crime scene units are on the scene. 2 News has crews headed to the scene and will provide updates with more information.

You can check traffic conditions before you head out on our traffic page.

