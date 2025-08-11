Fassler Hall looking into alleged sexual assault

TULSA, Okla. — Fassler Hall is looking into an alleged incident of sexual harassment that happened under their roof.

In a statement they shared to their Facebook page, the McNellie's Group spot wrote in part 'The safety, security and well-being of our guests is always our highest priority and we take any allegation of harassment or assault in our establishment extremely seriously.'

An ongoing conversation about the incident is happening on social media after a friend of the victim, who witnessed the ordeal, posted a video to TikTok.

The friend said a random man came up to the victim, put his hand under her skirt, and groped her. The victim then threw a drink on the man and began yelling at him.

The woman said the victim was dragged out of the bar by her throat, and told that because she engaged in the altercation, she was not allowed back.

2 News reached out to both the victim and her friend who posted the video, but neither responded.

Tulsa police told 2 News they have no reports or calls for help from that area on the night of the incident.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg said reporting a crime is a personal and painful process, but it's a victim's best shot at justice.

KJRH

“It’s important for us to know what’s happening in the city," said Meulenberg. "It’s important for us to know who suspects are so we can put them in jail if they’ve done something wrong, because if you’re the victim of a crime, it’s likely that someone else is also the victim of a crime.”

Without a victim coming forward, Meulenberg said they have nothing to investigate.

In their statement, Fassler Hall said they are reviewing all of their surveillance footage to get a comprehensive understanding of what happened and will be speaking with all relevant parties.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

