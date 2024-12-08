FANS REACT: Mike Gundy to stay on as head coach at OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. — The OSU Board of Regents have come to an agreement with head coach Mike Gundy that will see him continue to coach the Cowboys.

This has led football fans to come out with mixed reactions.

“I think Gundy’s gotta go, he’s had 20 years to make a program and he hasn’t done it,” said Raygn Alexander. "I think we need to find a new coach that'll make a new program here at OSU."

Trey Wescott and Greg Berenato agree.

“I think Gundy’s a great coach, but I don’t think he’s gonna win anything, you know?" said Wescott. "He’s been here too long."

“He’s a really cool guy," said Berenato. "But he can’t win.”

Some fans, however think keeping Gundy is the right decision.

"I think this is probably a good solution," said Jill Boggs. "Gundy is still gonna be our coach and I think it's a positive thing," she said.

John Gardner agreed.

“You know, just because you have a bad season or two it’s like an instant firing, that’s kinda crazy,” he said. "I think Gundy should get a second chance."

