Mike Gundy agrees to contract to continue as head coach at OSU

Mike Gundy has reached an agreement with the OSU Board of Regents to stay on as Head Coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, sources including Pokes Report and KFOR confirmed Dec. 7.

2 News Oklahoma told you on Dec. 6 how the Board of Regents held a special closed-door meeting Friday and offered Gundy a restructured contract.

The board gave Gundy until 5 PM on Dec. 6 to accept the adjusted terms, which included a reduced salary and monitored control over hiring.

The contract negotiation comes on the heels of OSU's worst season under Gundy, his second losing season in his 20-year career at OSU.

