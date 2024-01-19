Family, friends remember 3 victims in deadly Ramona fire

RAMONA, Okla. — The lives of Jayne George, 79; Linsay Bowline, 31; and Laken Bowline, 6 are being honored by loved ones after a deadly house fire on Jan. 12.

"She was beautiful and she was kind," said Rebecca McDonald, sister to Linsay. "She had every reason to be angry at the world, and she just wasn't. Probably one of the most genuine people I've ever met in my life."

"A heart of gold and she loved nature," said Jim Beard, of his sister, Jayne George. He said he cherishes memories of her and her husband coming to Colorado to visit.

"She was a hoot," said McDonald of George. "She was active in church. She did everything." George said McDonald was blind and unable to walk, but didn't let that stop her from living a full life. "She was ready to go home to her husband and to her God, and she's going to be all right where she's at."

"Man, he was such a sweet soul," said McDonald of her nephew, Laken. "He was so excited about football, and they were getting ready to play soccer."

Laken also took an interest in boxing. "He would sing the Rocky song," said McDonald.

McDonald said Laken's five-year-old brother, Layne, great aunt, Stephanie Smith; and a friend escaped from the fire.

Laken and Layne are students at Caney Valley Public Schools. The district's superintendent, Dr. Steven Cantrell, said additional counselors are available on campus.

"We're heartbroken because of the loss," said Cantrell. "But we're a strong set of communities, so we know that we'll persevere through this."

The victims' family is asking all to make themselves aware of fire prevention and to have a plan.

"I would just really like fire safety to be talked about, because it's tragic," said McDonald.

Family members also said they are thankful for the several fire departments who fought to put out the blaze.

The funeral is on Friday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Ramona.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs and for the survivors get on their feet. To donate, click here.

A trust in Layne Bowline's name has also been created. To donate, contact Arvest Bank.

