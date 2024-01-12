Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dead, 2 missing after large house fire in Ramona

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 12:35:19-05

RAMONA, Okla. — One person is dead, and two people are missing after a house fire in Ramona.

It happened Friday at a home near near Wyandotte Avenue and Keeler Street. One adult and one child are hospitalized with injuries.

ATF is investigating the fire because the victims are Native American. 2 News is headed to the scene to learn more.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7