Man dead, 2 missing after large house fire in Ramona

RAMONA, Okla. — One person is dead, and two people are missing after a house fire in Ramona.
It happened Friday at a home near near Wyandotte Avenue and Keeler Street. One adult and one child are hospitalized with injuries.
ATF is investigating the fire because the victims are Native American. 2 News is headed to the scene to learn more.
