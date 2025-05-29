Family of BA murder-suicide victims wrought with mental illness, tragedy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A young woman, a young boy, and their father are all dead after a murder-suicide in the 100 block of West Roanoke in Broken Arrow—and it turns out this family has a tragic history of mental illness incidents that have led to murder and suicide.

In August of 2022, family tells 2 News Lisa Shippy, 41, took her life at the home on West Roanoke. At the time, she left behind a husband, Rodney Shippy, and her children, Logan and Alyssa.

Five months later, in January of 2012, Lisa’s step-dad, Kenneth Carpenter, murdered Lisa’s mom, Diane, and then shot himself after a standoff with police.

Now, on May 28, Logan, 10, was found dead in the home, as well as Rodney, who police say shot himself. A woman was also found dead in the home.

Broken Arrow police have not officially identified the body due to its condition, but 2 News spoke with a family member, Patti Williams, who says it is Alyssa, 20.

“He [Rodney] seemed to be holding it together months after she [Lisa, his wife] passed,” Williams explained. “Then he started estranging himself to everyone.”

Neighbors, who describe Logan as autistic and non-verbal, say they often saw him play outside. He loved going over to their yards, they say. However, the neighbors had not seen Alyssa since at least December of 2024.

Williams hadn’t talked to anyone at the home, either.

“It is not abnormal for Rodney to distance himself from everyone, so when I didn’t hear from them, I didn’t think anything of it,” she explained. “He’s done this before.”

Logan also loved posting YouTube videos. Typically, they would be of garage doors, because he was fascinated by them. However, one of his last posts gave a detailed tour of the home. It was that video that alerted the family that the home was in disarray.

“Not suitable for a child, no running water, trash,” said Williams. “Looked like a completely different house.”

Williams would later learn that Rodney had been telling various contradictory stories about Alyssa, including telling neighbors that Alyssa had cancer.

“And they would send money for help,” she said. “Alyssa did not have cancer.”

Williams wants the community to see and remember the faces of Logan and Alyssa – lives lost too soon.

“Logan was so smart, eager to learn, everyone who met him loved him,” she said. “Alyssa was a bright light in this world. She had a beautiful life ahead of her, and I feel like their lives are stolen from them.”

According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, there have been six murder-suicide investigations since 2022, resulting in 18 fatalities.

While those numbers break down to one or two incidents in each of these years, BAPD has made increasing awareness of domestic violence a priority.

In the last year, they have hired a full-time Victim Advocate, Olivia Russell.

“People are often isolated; most times, they don’t have a good support system, they are afraid to jump into the unknown,” she said.

Russell said 50% of Oklahoma women and 40% of Oklahoma men will be victims of domestic violence at some point in their lifetime.

