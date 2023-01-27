Police in standoff with barricaded person in Broken Arrow neighborhood

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Several Broken Arrow police officers are in a standoff with a person barricaded in a home Thursday night.
Police are working to get the person out of the home on West Imperial Street off of East 131st South near Aspen. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter