Police in standoff with barricaded person in Broken Arrow neighborhood

2 News Oklahoma
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jan 26, 2023
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Several Broken Arrow police officers are in a standoff with a person barricaded in a home Thursday night.

Police are working to get the person out of the home on West Imperial Street off of East 131st South near Aspen. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

