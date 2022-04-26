Family looking for justice after the discovery of the body of missing Tulsa woman, Tyra Whitaker

TULSA, Okla. — The family of Tyra Whitaker is now praying for justice. Police told them the body found in a shallow grave in east Tulsa last Thursday was Tyra.

Whitaker’s aunt Renee McCaskill says they now have closure after worrying about her fate for nearly two months. Now, they're hoping the person responsible for her death is held accountable.

“We know that she’s not alive but we also know that she is not currently being tortured,” McCaskill said.

McCaskill has been speaking on behalf of Whitaker's mother. She is also the first person in her family to learn about the discovery of Whitaker's body and inform her sister.

“She cried and then she said ‘what am I going to tell this baby?’”

Whitaker leaves behind a 4-year-old son who is now living with family. McCaskill says while finding whitakers body helps offer closure for the family, a lot of questions still remain.

“Why was her life taken by the hands of another person?”

As the family plans funeral services, McCaskill says they are praying that justice be served. But for now, they hope she is remembered for her life rather than her death.

Whitaker’s boyfriend, Terryl Brooks, is in jail after police arrested him two weeks ago in connection with the murder of two other tulsa women.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --