2022 PGA Championship: Field announced for tournament at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship announced the field Monday for the 2022 tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both made the list which also includes several players with Oklahoma ties including Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler.

The field could still change before the tournament starts on May 19.

Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO

Arnaus, Adria – SPAIN

*Beach, Alex – Stamford, CT

Beem, Rich – Austin, TX

Berger, Daniel – Jupiter, FL

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA

*Bingaman, Brandon – Dallas, TX

Bland, Richard – ENGLAND

*Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA

*Borchert, Matt – Winter Garden, FL

Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT

Brehm, Ryan – Mt. Pleasant, MI

Burmester, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA

Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA

Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL

Casey, Paul – ENGLAND

Cejka, Alex – GERMANY

Champ, Cameron – Sacramento, CA

Cink, Stewart – Atlanta, GA

*Collet, Tyler – Vero Beach, FL

Conners, Corey – CANADA

Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR

Davis, Cam – AUSTRALIA

Day, Jason – AUSTRALIA

DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX

*Dickinson, Paul – Montauk, NY

Dufner, Jason – Auburn, AL

English, Harris – Sea Island, GA

*Feenstra, Tim – Fall City, WA

Finau, Tony – Salt Lake City, UT

Fitzpatrick, Matt – ENGLAND

Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA

Fleetwood, Tommy – ENGLAND

Garcia, Sergio – SPAIN

Glover, Lucas – Jupiter, FL

Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK

Harrington, Padraig – IRELAND

Hatton, Tyrrell – ENGLAND

Herbert, Lucas – AUSTRALIA

Higgo, Garrick – SOUTH AFRICA

Higgs, Harry – Dallas, TX

Hoge, Tom – Fargo, ND

Hojgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK

Homa, Max – Scottsdale, AZ

Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Hoshino, Rikuya – JAPAN

Hovland, Viktor – NORWAY

*Hurt, Austin – Bainbridge Island, WA

Im, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

*Inglis, Colin – Eugene, OR

*Ishee, Nic – Dallas, TX

Johnson, Dustin – Jupiter, FL

Johnson, Zach – Sea Island, GA

*Jones, Jared – Houston, TX

Jones, Matt – AUSTRALIA

Kanaya, Takumi – JAPAN

Kaymer, Martin – GERMANY

Kim, Chan – Gilbert, AZ

Kim, Joohyung – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kim, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kinoshita, Ryosuke – JAPAN

Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA

Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC

Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL

Kokrak, Jason – Hudson, OH

Kuchar, Matt - Sea Island, GA

Lee, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA

List, Luke – Augusta, GA

Love III, Davis – Sea Island, GA

Lowry, Shane – IRELAND

MacIntyre, Robert – SCOTLAND

Matsuyama, Hideki – JAPAN

*McCarty, Sean – Solon, IA

McIlroy, Rory – N. IRELAND

*Mendoza, Kyle – Oceanside, CA

Micheel, Shaun – Memphis, TN

Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Molinari, Francesco – ITALY

Morikawa, Collin – La Canada, CA

*Mueller, Jesse – Phoenix, AR

*Newman, Dylan – Stamford, CT

Niemann, Joaquin – CHILE

Norris, Shaun – SOUTH AFRICA

*Oakley, Zac – King of Prussia, PA

Oosthuizen, Louis – SOUTH AFRICA

Ortiz, Carlos – MÉXICO

Palmer, Ryan – Colleyville, TX

Pereira, Mito – CHILE

Pieters, Thomas – BELGIUM

Poulter, Ian – ENGLAND

Power, Seamus – IRELAND

*Pyne, Casey – Greenwich, CT

Rahm, Jon – SPAIN

Ramey, Chad – Fulton, MS

Reed, Patrick – Houston, TX

Rose, Justin – ENGLAND

Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA

Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX

Scott, Adam – AUSTRALIA

Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC

Singh, Vijay – FIJI

Smith, Cameron – AUSTRALIA

Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ

Spieth, Jordan – Dallas, TX

Stenson, Henrik – SWEDEN

Straka, Sepp – AUSTRIA

Streelman, Kevin – Wheaton, IL

Swafford, Hudson – Sea Island, GA

Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY

van Rooyen, Erik – SOUTH AFRICA

Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC

*Vermeer, Ryan – Omaha, NE

Walker, Jimmy – Terrell Hills, TX

*Warren, Shawn – Falmouth, ME

Watson, Bubba – Bagdad, FL

Westwood, Lee – ENGLAND

Wiesberger, Bernd – AUSTRIA

Wolff, Matthew – Agoura Hills, CA

Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS

Woods, Tiger – Jupiter, FL

*Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH

Yang, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Zalatoris, Will – Dallas, TX



* Signifies Team Of 20 Member PGA Championship

MORE >>> 2022 PGA Championship: How do golfers qualify to play?

Qualified players had to register before Friday's deadline to be included on Monday's list. The final field will be set a week before the tournament starts.

Woods won the PGA Championship in 2007 the last time it was held at Southern Hills. Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship in South Carolina.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --