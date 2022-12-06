Family looking for answers following Tulsa woman's death

TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Tulsa woman killed last week says they won't stop searching for the truth behind her death. They spoke with 2 News Tuesday afternoon.

Over the weekend, Tulsa police arrested 28-year-old Isaias Torres, Jr., on the suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Monica Deleon.

The story is puzzling to the detectives and her family. The family says they don't know who Torres, Jr. is, and there are more questions about Deleon's death than answers right now.

"Monica was very outgoing and social, smiled a lot; she knew a lot of people. Always into everything, always messing with everybody you know. Just happy. Happy-go-lucky," says Rosa Valladolid, Deleon's sister.

Valladolid is Deleon's older sister. She says Deleon was a hard worker, loved to have people around her, and was a mother to three children.

Last Wednesday, Valladolid and other family members got a call with the devastating news that no one wanted to hear.

"We were talking about the story we had seen, and I was telling them, for some reason, it just didn't sit right because my sister lived over there," says Valladolid.

Police were called out to a home on Nov. 30 near 41st Street and 145th East Avenue, where they found Deleon with multiple cut wounds and bruising. Deleon passed shortly after due to her injuries before making it to the hospital.

Detectives linked Torres, Jr. as the prime suspect in the case. Torres Jr. ran away from the home before first responders arrived that day.

Officers say one mile from the home was Torres, Jr.'s car, partially submerged in a pond. They say Torres left Deleon at the pond and went to his parent's house.

"His father came. They picked the victim up and took her back to his house. then the father and suspect ended up getting into a fight," Lt. Brandon Watkins told 2 News. "They called the mother of [Torres, Jr.] who came to the scene, saw [Deleon] wasn't doing well, and called EMSA at that time."

Torres, Jr. was on the run until Sunday afternoon. After a brief standoff at an apartment complex near 81st and Mingo, Torres, Jr. was arrested.

Deleon's family is looking for the truth about what happened and why — something they do not have right now.

"I mean she did not have to leave like she left this earth. Whatever, you know, nobody deserves their life to be taken at the hands of someone else. So she might not be able to talk, but we can. And that’s what we are trying to figure out right now," says Valladolid.

2 News reached out to the Tulsa County District Attorney's office. They said they are handling the case and the state will prosecute Torres, Jr. They also say a victim's advocate will reach out to the family and walk them through the court process as it continues, as well as providing resources.

Torres, Jr. is now facing first-degree murder charges.

