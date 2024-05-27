Family identifies 2 killed in tornado near Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. — Two people killed by a tornado near Pryor on May 26 were identified by family members.

Linda Lee and her daughter-in-law, Tawna Doran, lost their lives during the tornado.

Other members of the family were injured during the storm and are still in the hospital.

If you'd like to donate to the family, click here.

The National Weather Service is still surveying the area to determine the strength of the storm. Preliminary data shows EF-2 damage just outside of Pryor.

While this could change after surveying is complete, it appears one tornado started near Limestone and traveled through Claremore and Pryor.

