Families honor loved ones at Floral Haven on Memorial Day

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Memorial Day gives families and friends an opportunity to honor veterans who we've lost. At Floral Haven, thousands gathered throughout the day, visiting with their loved ones.

Jo Michalski moved home from Alaska and had a chance to see both of her parents' flags honoring their service in the Air Force. It's the first time she's seen them both on property.

"I guess why I'm so emotional is, you can feel the love here," Michalski said. "You can just feel everything. It's just amazing."

We visited with Michalski after finding her mother's flag.

"That's why I'm bawling," Michalski said.

Charles Scott came for two reasons. The Vietnam War veteran has multiple men he served with buried at Floral Haven.

"I've been coming to this for 20 years. The pamphlet they hand out? I've got them all," Scott said. "I've been out here when there were 500 flags. Now there's close to 5,000."

The other thing that brings Scott out? His wife Sharon, who passed away three years ago.

"We met at the bank she worked at, and I asked her if she ever needed anybody to fix dinner for her, I'd do it," Scott said. "And she called me up, and we were together for 37 years."

Now Charles and his dog Sharon named Puppy have their own tradition, honoring those he fought alongside.

"We go around to each and every one of their graves, and give them a salute," Scott said. "Say a prayer for them."

Floral Haven announced the name of each veteran buried at the cemetery within the last year. They also held a Changing of the Guard ceremony outside a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica, similar to the one at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

